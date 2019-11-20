Escape Prose is unique in multiple ways: First, it's located inside the Provo Towne Center mall. Also, instead of providing a choice of multiple smaller escape rooms, as most other places do, Escape Prose is one big, carnival-themed escape journey that takes players through several spacious rooms. That, combined with the fact that there is no time limit, makes the Escape Prose experience one-of-a-kind.
“We wanted it to be fully immersive, so we came up with this concept of going into a story, and from the outside, as soon as you walk into the lobby, you are immersed in the story," said Cliff Carron-Campbell, co-owner of Escape Prose.
Find out more at https://www.heraldextra.com/entertainment/get-out/escape-prose-brings-immersive-story-to-provo-towne-centre/article_f947a42c-41fa-5a42-9d90-42962542fd9d.html.
Where: Provo Towne Centre, 1200 S. Towne Centre Blvd. #2024, Provo
Cost: $20-$28
Website: http:// escapeprose.com