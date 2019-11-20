As the business’ name denotes, not only does every room have a clock counting down the time in which players must escape, but each room is uniquely themed as different time periods, as if the players have traveled back in time.
Currently, Escapes in Time’s rooms are: OK Corral Jailbreak, which takes players back to the Old Wild West, Tombstone, Arizona, 1881, in the middle of a shootout; Crazy Hoarders Attack, based in a condemned, dilapidated home in 1978 in Orem; Pandora’s Paranormal Parlor, which takes players back to an enchanted, demon-filled parlor in 1897 in Blackpool, England; Santa’s Been Kidnapped, a modern North Pole workshop belonging to a jolly, festive fellow; Leonardo’s Loot, based in the famous DaVinci’s renaissance workshop in Florence, Italy, in 1501; and Baker Street Mystery, which takes players into the world of detective Sherlock Holmes and his London flat in 1903.
Location: 768 S., 400 East, Orem.
Cost: $10-$25
Website: http://escapesintime.com