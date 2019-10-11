Location: 2600 W. Main St., Lehi
Open: Through October
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Saturday
Other activities: Straw maze, corn snake, farm zoo, pyramid, bounce pit, barrel train, hayride
More info: http://facebook.com/EvansFamilyFarmLehi
Location: 2600 W. Main St., Lehi
Open: Through October
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Saturday
Other activities: Straw maze, corn snake, farm zoo, pyramid, bounce pit, barrel train, hayride
More info: http://facebook.com/EvansFamilyFarmLehi
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.