Even Stevens Dec 31, 2019 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now The Spring Chicken sandwich is available at Even Stevens restaurant in Provo. For each sandwich purchased, the restaurant provides a sandwich to a local community resource center free of charge.Sammy Jo Hester, Daily Herald Sammy Jo Hester photos, Daily Herald The Provo location of the Even Stevens sandwich shop closed after the company filed for bankruptcy protection in March. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shop Location Company Commerce Protection Bankruptcy Provo Sandwich See what people are talking about at The Community Table!