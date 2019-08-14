Evermore Park is the lifelong dream and brainchild of artist and entrepreneur Ken Bretschneider, but it’s not the only project he’s been working on. Bretschneider is responsible for the creation of successful encryption security company DigiCert, has spent time in fine arts as an oil painter and even stepped down as the CEO of the wildly popular hyper-reality VR experience known as The VOID. On top of his responsibilities as CEO and founder of Evermore, he’s also in the process of launching THE GRID, a venue hyped to be “the future of entertainment” with a multi-level, indoor electronic racetrack, hyper-reality simulation by THE VOID, and a retro food and drink lounge dubbed THE ONE UP, according to thegrid.com.