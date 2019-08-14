According to Shipley, to make sure the Evermore experience is always top-notch for guests, the staff takes feedback pretty seriously, whether in person or online. Though most guests are enthusiastic about the experiences they have, a common comment occasionally surfaces about how Evermore will be even better when it’s finished.
“That’s like saying I’ve stopped being creative, or stopped coming up with stories,” Shipley said. “We will always be developing.”
Whether that’s allowing the story to evolve and grow based on interactions with park attendees, or continued development and expansion on the park structures themselves, it’s safe to say that there will always be something new to see and do at Evermore Park.