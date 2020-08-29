Have you ever received a text message and later realized you completely misunderstood what the sender really meant? You couldn’t hear or see what they said, and (oops!) you missed the meaning completely!
Don’t feel badly — it’s happened to all of us. In fact, in the 1970s, Dr. Albert Mehrabian did extensive research in communication and constructed a model still popular today indicating communication is 55% body language, 38% intonation, and only 7% vocabulary! While the percentages may be debated, the concept is not: How you say it matters at least or more than what you say!
We all know reading to children is vital to their acquisition of literacy, but if communication is predominately sight and sound, how children are read to is extremely important. The popularity of audiobooks reinforces this! But an audiobook cannot replace the closeness of a child being read to by a caregiver. No recording can match the intimacy of a real person reading a real book to a real child. Storytelling is in our very DNA. Our brains are hardwired to accept and retain information in story form. It’s the way we work — if you want something remembered, convey it in a story.
Children enjoy the rhythm — the music, if you will — of picture books such as “Drummer Hoff” by Barbara Emberley, “Tikki Tikki Tembo” by Arlene Mosel and “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault. The repetition and rhyming make the reading delightful, and when the listener catches onto the phrases, reader and listener can join in a word symphony together. Dr. Seuss knew the power of rhythm and rhyme — one reason his books are so well-loved. Anyone who reads those out loud has the drama built right in!
My four daughters each learn differently. The youngest despaired whenever assigned to read a book for school. It was nothing but frustration until I read the book to her when she went to bed at night. When she heard it, she understood it. I could dramatize the characters, interpret the voices and dialogue to make the narrative come alive with expression and intonation. Then she experienced the book instead of just visually trying to interpret it herself. She learned to enjoy reading books herself by high school, but without being able to first hear books, she likely would not.
Authors, such as Jon Scieska, Bill Martin and Eric Carle, read their books on YouTube. Sometimes actors read picture books too, but they can be a little too dramatic for my taste. Truthfully, for the children in your life, no one can do it better than you. How? Here are a few hints:
Pick a book you like. Read it from your heart — with expression. Do the voices! Learn the rhythm! Have fun! Your listener will understand the story better.
Give the child a chance to search the illustrations. Look for details together.
Ask questions: “What do you think will happen next?” “What would you do if you were there?” “Has that ever happened to you?” Then listen.
Don’t read too long. If they’re fidgeting, skip to the end. You can just look at the pictures and guess what’s happening.
This year, we have a unique opportunity to enjoy the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, virtually, in our own homes. This is not reading books, but it is storytelling at its finest and will be available online live Sept. 10-12. For only $20, your entire family will have access to the finest international tellers for a week – until Sept.20, to enjoy at your leisure. Tickets and information are available at https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/timpanogos-storytelling-festival/.
Let your inner actor out when reading to a child. You might not win an Oscar, but the enjoyment of sharing with a child is worth far more.