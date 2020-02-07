5. What can we expect this weekend with the No. 2 BYU men’s volleyball team taking on MPSF foes UCLA and Pepperdine?
DICKSON: Last year when the Cougars met the Bruins and Waves in Provo provided plenty of drama. Setter Wil Stanley was injured the week before and then backup setter Cyrus Fa’alogo went down against UCLA. Walk-on Brody Earnest was terrific in leading BYU past the Bruins in an epic five-set match and then over Pepperdine. This year, Stanley is back and the Cougars are undefeated (10-0). It’s always a great matchup when UCLA and Pepperdine come to town and the Smith Fieldhouse will be rocking.
LLOYD: On paper, BYU shouldn’t be facing as big of a challenge this week in its MPSF opener as it did last week against UCSB, since UCLA is ranked No. 7 and Pepperdine is down at No. 8. But this was a Cougar team that was truly pushed for the first time this season last weekend, needing to win two very difficult sets to escape after falling behind 2-1 on Saturday. This is a BYU squad that is incredibly talented and very experienced, so I don’t expect it to be rattled by such a close call. But matches like that can expose some issues. I want to see the Cougars bounce back strong and confident this weekend.