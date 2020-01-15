4. BYU women’s gymnastics kicked off 2020 with two meets last week. What are your expectations for the Cougars this year?
LLOYD: I watched BYU get off to a great start last year in an early battle with powerhouse Utah and then kind of struggle to maintain that level of performance. This year the Cougars started with some devastating injuries and arguably their best gymnast, Shannon Evans, is still not 100 percent. But other BYU gymnasts have stepped up, particularly junior Abbey Miner who won the all-around competition in both the win over Nebraska at home and the Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet in Salt Lake City. The Cougars haven’t come close to putting it all together yet but they have shown flashes of what they are capable of. I think it’s going to happen at some point and BYU will get some nice scores. I think getting to the Top 15 in the nation is definitely a realistic possibility for this Cougar squad.
DICKSON: BYU hasn’t finished in the Top 10 nationally since 1994 (9th) and have finished 11th twice (2000 and 2005) and 10th once (1995). Since it’s been so long, making it into the Top 10 would be a goal to shoot for this season. Early returns — winning a home meet against Nebraska and finishing second at the Rio Tinto Best of Utah — are good for Guard Young’s squad.