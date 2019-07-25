If you’re looking for a fun escape from reality, consider loading up the family and heading to Evermore Park, 382 S. Evermore Lane in Pleasant Grove.
Hyped as “a world of play for all ages, immersed in a fantasy European hamlet of imagination,” Evermore is currently offering an interactive experience dubbed Mythos, where elves, dwarves, goblins and more are welcoming guests into their ranks to celebrate summer and experience adventure.
Child tickets for ages 6-14 are priced at $9 for Monday and Friday adventures and $11 Saturday with adult tickets $14 Monday, $19 Friday and $22 Saturday.
Hours run 6-10 p.m. Monday and 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Aug. 17 with the next season at Evermore, Lore, currently set to open Sept. 6. Learn more about the park at evermore.com, or watch for an in-depth feature set to run this Thursday in the Daily Herald’s entertainment section: The Ticket.