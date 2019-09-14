Ezra Sosa, who is from Provo, competed in the Top 10 on Season 16 in summer 2019 of "So You Think You Can Dance." Sosa made it to the Top 6 and was eliminated as the show narrowed to the Top 4.
He was on the show with his sister Stephanie Sosa.
