Maurice and Rodaleen Turpin are lifelong residents of the Fairview area.
Maurice was born and raised in Fairview and Godeleen as born and raised in Mountainville. They have lived their entire married life in Fairview other than a few short months when they resided in Salt Lake City.
They are both proud of their pioneer heritage and many of their ancestors that helped to settle the beautiful north end of the Sanpete Valley.
They have been married for 58 years and have five children; Suzanne Revoir, Rosemary Miceli, Thad Turpin, Kathy Jo Sunderland and Mandy Bartlett.
They also have several grand and great-grand children.
Maurice worked in the coal industry for 37 years and Rodaleen is an excellent homemaker, mother and grandmother.
Their greatest joy is spending time with their family, friends and horses. Both have been active in the community and The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints their entire life, and are honored to represent Fairview in the annual Pioneer Day parade.