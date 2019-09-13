One of the first fall fun centers in Utah County opens this week in Orem.
The Wilkerson Farm (710 W. 2000 South, Orem) is set to kick off the fall season. The farm’s annual Fall Fair includes a 5-acre corn maze, food trucks, a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, Mini Hay Bale Maze, Farmyard Animal Range, shotgun slides, Windmill Swing, Fruit Salad Ride, Apple Slingshot and Grandpa’s Hayride.
The fair starts Friday, and runs 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Nov. 2. The cost is $9.50 per person between the ages of 5 and 65.s