It's (almost) fall, y'all. It's my very favorite time of year. While autumn doesn't officially start until Sept. 23, I'm so ready to start breaking out my current stash of fall decor, but I'm also looking to add some new, fun decorative pieces to my seasonal collection. And, before I fully jump into all the spooky fun of Halloween decor, now is the time to break out the warm and cozy autumn vibe.
When it comes to looking for some new fall decor pieces to craft, I have searched for inspiration that would both match my current style, not cost a fortune and be easy for my non-crafty self to create. Here are some ideas for dollar store ideas, farmhouse and even fun rustic wood styles. For even more ideas, visit our Fall Y'all board on Pinterest.
Dollar store projects
When it comes to crafting, it's easy to sink a lot of cash into buying all sorts of costly seasonal supplies. Luckily there are some amazing ideas where all the supplies can easily be procured at your neighborhood dollar store. That means you can create adorable home decor crafts, in most cases, for less that $10! Spray paint plastic pumpkins. Create soft pumpkins out of $1 bandanas.
Try making cute Sisal Twine Pumpkins. Wrap sisal twine around an old pool noodle, creating three little bundles. Secure each bundle with thin craft wire. Using a glue gun, glue all three bundles to create a pumpkin shape. Add some color by selecting different colors of twine like red and green. Finish off the pumpkin by hot gluing a small twig in the center.
Farmhouse style
I definitely love the look of a modern farmhouse style throughout all my decor. So naturally, I look for that down-home style in all my holiday decor, too. I love the look of painted pumpkins and gourds sitting atop an old kitchen scale. Painted Mason jars filled with brightly colored autumn leaves or flowers. And door wreaths featuring a mix of fall florals and fun wooden greetings.
I love hoop wreaths. Time to make me a new autumn embroidery hoop wreath. Using a 14-inch wooden hoop, simply collect a variety of your favorite faux flowers in a range of fall colors -- reds oranges, white and cream and even some greens and another pop of color like a teal. Then, using a glue gun, attach them off-centered around the hoop.
Rustic ideas
Rustic and farmhouse decorating styles go hand-in-hand, so it's natural that I would want to add a little antique, distressed, wooden and tin elements to my seasonal-styled vignettes. Rusty old rakes, galvanized tin buckets, antique wheel barrows and rough wooden crates are perfect enhancements to indoor or outdoor decor.
Rough-hewn wooden signs enhanced with adorable fall-inspired sayings are a great way to add a little extra spice to your walls this time of year. You can either buy pre- or custom-made lettered signs or you can make your own. For instance, you can transform pallet or old barn wood into a piece of art by spelling out the word "Fall" in cursive using bright, mustard-colored pom-poms.
-- Jennifer Durrant