Children chase, keep chickens at Lindon Days Junior Rodeo 03
Children chase chickens during the Lindon Days Junior Rodeo held Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at the Lindon Arena. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Lindon is "a little bit of country" and this event shows that off. The Family Arena Events will include mutton bustin' (preregistration required), a chicken chase and a ribbon chase. 

The Mayor's Candy Scramble will also be held, where kids can search through sawdust for candy — including large sized candy bars. Again this year, the event will include a scramble for adults. Age groups for the candy scramble are 0-5 years, 6-9 years, 10-13 years, 14-17 years and 18 and older.

A hot dog meal deal will also be available for purchase. 

When: 6:30 p.m., with the Mayor's Candy Scramble at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday

Where: Lindon Horse Arena; 200 N. Main St., Lindon