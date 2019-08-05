Lindon is "a little bit of country" and this event shows that off. The Family Arena Events will include mutton bustin' (preregistration required), a chicken chase and a ribbon chase.
The Mayor's Candy Scramble will also be held, where kids can search through sawdust for candy — including large sized candy bars. Again this year, the event will include a scramble for adults. Age groups for the candy scramble are 0-5 years, 6-9 years, 10-13 years, 14-17 years and 18 and older.
A hot dog meal deal will also be available for purchase.
When: 6:30 p.m., with the Mayor's Candy Scramble at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday
Where: Lindon Horse Arena; 200 N. Main St., Lindon