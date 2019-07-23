STK - Girl on Slide

Spend Family Night at Orchard Days with food and craft vendors, the 4-H Club Fundraiser petting zoo and horse/pony rides, old fashioned games, inflatables, Quilt Show, Children's Parade, Mad Dash and a Movie in the Park featuring "Ralph Breaks the Internet."

When: 5-9 p.m., July 29

  • 4H Club Fundraiser Petting Zoo and Pony Rides: 6-8:30 p.m. at Santaquin Rodeo Grounds, 200 S. 400 West 
  • Food and Craft Vendors: 6-9 p.m. at Centennial Park, 300 W. 100 South
  • Quilt Show: 6-9 p.m. at Santaquin Elementary, 25 S. 400 West
  • Children's Parade: 6 p.m. at the Recreation Offices, 190 S. 400 W.
  • Old Fashioned Games: 7-8:30 p.m. at Santaquin Baseball Fields, 175 S. 400 West
  • Inflatables, Obstacle Courses and Interactives: 7-8:30 p.m. at Santaquin Baseball Fields, 175 S. 400 West
  • Mad Dash: 8:30 p.m. at Santaquin Elementary West Field, 25 S. 400 West
  • Move in the Park: About 9 p.m. at Santaquin Rodeo Arena, 200 S. 400 West