Spend Family Night at Orchard Days with food and craft vendors, the 4-H Club Fundraiser petting zoo and horse/pony rides, old fashioned games, inflatables, Quilt Show, Children's Parade, Mad Dash and a Movie in the Park featuring "Ralph Breaks the Internet."
When: 5-9 p.m., July 29
- 4H Club Fundraiser Petting Zoo and Pony Rides: 6-8:30 p.m. at Santaquin Rodeo Grounds, 200 S. 400 West
- Food and Craft Vendors: 6-9 p.m. at Centennial Park, 300 W. 100 South
- Quilt Show: 6-9 p.m. at Santaquin Elementary, 25 S. 400 West
- Children's Parade: 6 p.m. at the Recreation Offices, 190 S. 400 W.
- Old Fashioned Games: 7-8:30 p.m. at Santaquin Baseball Fields, 175 S. 400 West
- Inflatables, Obstacle Courses and Interactives: 7-8:30 p.m. at Santaquin Baseball Fields, 175 S. 400 West
- Mad Dash: 8:30 p.m. at Santaquin Elementary West Field, 25 S. 400 West
- Move in the Park: About 9 p.m. at Santaquin Rodeo Arena, 200 S. 400 West