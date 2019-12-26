Fanzz Dec 26, 2019 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Frankland sports a Christmas-inspired BYU hat during pregame festivities Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. ISAAC HALE, Daily Herald Isaac Hale Fanzz Sports Apparel had two locations in Utah County before both closed down in March. One in Provo and one in Orem, the store specialized in college sports merchandise. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Store Merchandise Fanzz Sports Apparel Commerce Location Orem Provo Utah County See what people are talking about at The Community Table!