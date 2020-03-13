A great pizza starts with a great crust, as is the case at Fat Jack’s Pizza. Whether you want a western style or supreme pizza, every slice is a delight at Fat Jack’s. And according to Brandon Flowers of The Killers, they have the best ranch dressing in the world.
Location: 40 S. 100 West, Payson
Yelp review: "When it comes to pizza in Payson, Utah, this place is at least two notches above the rest! I'm giving Fat Jack's 5 stars because they have super speedy delivery and amazingly cheesy pizzas and bread sticks." – Kristy L.