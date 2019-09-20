The Fatty Tuna food truck serves authentic sushi and ramen, loaded with fresh, healthy ingredients. They will be serving outside of the food truck at LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall.
You can find them at the stadium’s northwest entrance.
