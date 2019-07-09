Fatty Tuna

Dishing up authentic sushi and ramen loaded with fresh, healthy ingredients.
Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Hub Food Truck Park (982 W. South Jordan Pkwy. in South Jordan)
Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at doTerra (549 S. 1300 West in Pleasant Grove), 5-9 p.m. at the Cedar Hills Food Truck Rally at Heritage Park (4425 W. Cedar Hills Dr. in Cedar Hills)
Thursday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at doTerra (549 S. 1300 West in Pleasant Grove)
Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Brent Brown Toyota (1400 S. Sandhill Road in Orem), 5:30-10 p.m. at the Spanish Fork Pyromusical (493 W. Volunteer Drive in Spanish Fork)
Saturday: 4-11 p.m. at Fire on the Water at Jordanelle State Park in Heber