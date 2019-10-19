4. Former Cougar gridiron stars are having some great performances in the NFL. Who do you enjoy watching most and why?
DICKSON: I’ve always loved the way that Jamaal Williams runs the ball. The pure joy in his play is just so much fun to watch and is something his teammates feel as well. When Williams was injured or not with the BYU team, the Cougars missed that boost of confidence and effort. Williams recently had his first 100-yard rushing game in the NFL, and that’s great, but I think the Green Bay Packers also love having him on the team because he’s such a well-liked player who’s positive energy rubs off on his teammates.
LLOYD: I want to just say all of them but although that is true, it doesn’t answer the question. Taysom Hill might be getting the most national attention with his Swiss Army Knife skill set and Jamaal Williams is one of the most dynamic personalities I’ve ever been around, but I’m going to go with a defensive guy in linebacker Fred Warner for the San Francisco 49ers. As a third round pick, he may not have gone into the NFL with a lot of fanfare but he has become a huge contributor for the undefeated 49ers. I will add, however, that Warner might have a little bit of an unfair advantage because I grew up watching the Steve Young-led San Francisco teams of the 1990s and so there is some nostalgia in seeing the 49ers doing well again.