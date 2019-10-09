Fear Factory’s scare factor goes beyond actors, animatronics and fake blood. The atmosphere itself is the spookiest thing, especially when you know the history of the building, including many gruesome factory deaths over the last 100+ years.
Winding your way through the haunted house is an unmatched experience, climbing up and down through several old factory buildings from areas underground to several stories up. Yes, there are a lot of stairs, but it’s more than worth it. The suspense seemed heightened when walking up or down into a new scary scene instead of just walking into it on flat ground.
The most spectacular part, in my opinion, is when the path takes you up to the top of a vast, open building, into a rickety metal bridge that allows you to see down into the haunt as you walk. And the most fun part was the pitch dark slide.
There also seemed to be a high number of well-trained actors throughout the haunt, more so than other haunted houses, which heightened the level of fright.
More info at https://fearfactoryslc.com/
See Doug Fox's full review of experiencing Fear Factory at http://heraldextra.com and page 14 of the Ticket in Thursday's Daily Herald.