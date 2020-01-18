Eder Dallin Belmap says goodbye as families drop off their loved ones at the Missionary Training Center in Provo on July 26, 2017. Over 700 missionaries were dropped off that day to go to separate parts of the world and help spread the gospel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Sammy Jo Hester, Daily Herald
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that missionaries may now communicate with family weekly via phone or video, rather than twice a year during their missions.
Before, missionaries could only speak by phone or video twice a year — on Mother’s Day and Christmas.