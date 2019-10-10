Unfortunately for the Cougars, the last of the twists -- once again -- proved to be too much to overcome as another dramatic BYU rally came up just short in a 35-32 loss to the Mountaineers.
“It was not the result we were looking for obviously, but we will keep working hard and trying to get prepared for next week,” Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said. “There were some good things that I saw, some positives, some negatives, but you know, we gotta get to work and find ways to pull out these close games. So I thought we had our opportunities but we've gotta be more consistent as a team and we’ll have more success.”
With a minute to play, BYU trailed West Virginia by three but had the ball just at the edge of field goal range at the Mountaineer 28-yard line.
Seeing man coverage, Cougar senior quarterback Taysom Hill took a shot, lofting the ball toward freshman wide receiver Aleva Hifo near the goal line.
As Hifo went up, however, West Virginia senior cornerback Nana Kyeremeh got a hand on the ball, knocking it to the side and right into the arms of senior cornerback Maurice Fleming for a crushing interception.
FedEx Field
West Virginia, Sept. 24, 2016