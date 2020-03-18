Feed Ducks
Andrea Custer hands her son Brandon, 2, a goldfish to feed to the ducks at the pond on 800 North on the BYU campus on Monday, November 17, 2008 in Provo.

Young or old, feeding local ducks can be a relaxing, fun way to get yourself outdoors. Here are some favorite spots to feed ducks in Utah County.

BYU’s Botany Pond

Take time to relax and take in nature at Brigham Young University’s Botany Pond. Don’t forget to bring some popcorn or bread to feed the many ducks that live there.

Where: Just off of 800 North in Provo, south of BYU campus

Knoll Park

Head to Salem Pond in Knoll Park to feed the ducks and other water-loving birds.

Location: 150 W. 300 South, Salem

Neilsen’s Grove Park

On the north side of the park, there is a rock-rimmed pond that is home to ducks, other birds and fish.

Location: 2000 S. Sandhill Road, Orem

Paul Ream Wilderness Park

Located in the Paul Ream Wilderness Park is a duck pond, where you can have plenty of opportunities to feed ducks.

Location: 1600 W. 500 North, Provo

Bicentennial Park

Bicentennial Park in Provo is home to a duck pond with a bridge where you can have fun feeding ducks.

Location: 1600 E. 1440 South, Provo