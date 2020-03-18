Young or old, feeding local ducks can be a relaxing, fun way to get yourself outdoors. Here are some favorite spots to feed ducks in Utah County.
Please use discretion when choosing whether to go out in public.
BYU’s Botany Pond
Take time to relax and take in nature at Brigham Young University’s Botany Pond. Don’t forget to bring some popcorn or bread to feed the many ducks that live there.
Where: Just off of 800 North in Provo, south of BYU campus
Knoll Park
Head to Salem Pond in Knoll Park to feed the ducks and other water-loving birds.
Location: 150 W. 300 South, Salem
Neilsen’s Grove Park
On the north side of the park, there is a rock-rimmed pond that is home to ducks, other birds and fish.
Location: 2000 S. Sandhill Road, Orem
Paul Ream Wilderness Park
Located in the Paul Ream Wilderness Park is a duck pond, where you can have plenty of opportunities to feed ducks.
Location: 1600 W. 500 North, Provo
Bicentennial Park
Bicentennial Park in Provo is home to a duck pond with a bridge where you can have fun feeding ducks.
Location: 1600 E. 1440 South, Provo