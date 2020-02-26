STK - Chip pulled out of bowl of cheese covered nachos

Fiiz also has as separate menu of fun kids options for sodas and Italian sodas, including drinks like a Mean Chick, which comes with a pink marshmallow Peep and whipped cream on top.

Number of Utah County locations: 5

Creative drink names: Chandler Bing, Schrute Fruit, Berry Good Doctor, Berry Bad Doctor, Fat Guy in a Little Coke, Summer Nights

Non-soda drinks: Monster Energy Drink (with mix-ins), fruit water, fruit smoothies

Hot drinks: Hot Chocolate or Steamers

Non-drink options: Chips and salsa, nachos, popcorn, cookies (sugar, chocolate peanut butter, chocolate chip, red velvet, Fruity Pebble, seasonal), Cool Beads Ice Cream, Macarons, Freezes

Where: 1120 W. Center St., Orem

426 W. 1230 North, Provo

790 North 1600 West, Mapleton

5517 W. 11000 North, Highland

1362 E. Center St., Spanish Fork