Fiiz also has as separate menu of fun kids options for sodas and Italian sodas, including drinks like a Mean Chick, which comes with a pink marshmallow Peep and whipped cream on top.
Number of Utah County locations: 5
Creative drink names: Chandler Bing, Schrute Fruit, Berry Good Doctor, Berry Bad Doctor, Fat Guy in a Little Coke, Summer Nights
Non-soda drinks: Monster Energy Drink (with mix-ins), fruit water, fruit smoothies
Hot drinks: Hot Chocolate or Steamers
Non-drink options: Chips and salsa, nachos, popcorn, cookies (sugar, chocolate peanut butter, chocolate chip, red velvet, Fruity Pebble, seasonal), Cool Beads Ice Cream, Macarons, Freezes
Where: 1120 W. Center St., Orem
426 W. 1230 North, Provo
790 North 1600 West, Mapleton
5517 W. 11000 North, Highland
1362 E. Center St., Spanish Fork