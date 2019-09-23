From pumpkin smashes and weigh-offs to fall festivals and pageants, Utah County is home to quite a few unique, fun fall events. Check some of them out here!
Full Moon Lift Rides and Zip Lines at Sundance Resort
Experience fall in the mountains under a starlit sky on Sundance’s Full Moon Lift Rides and zipline rides.
Location: 8841 N. Alpine Loop Rd, Sundance
Open: Oct. 11-12, 8:30-11 p.m.
More info: http://sundanceresort.com
UGPG 15th Annual Weigh-off
See monster-sized pumpkins at the annual giant pumpkin weigh-off. In its 15th year, there will be competitions for biggest pumpkins, squash, long gourds, tomatoes, watermelon, field pumpkins, bushel gourds and others.
Location: Thanksgiving Point, 3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
When: Sept. 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More info: http://utahpumpkingrowers.com/weighoff_main.html
Spanish Fork/Salem Chamber of Commerce Scarecrow Contest
You can see decorated scarecrows throughout October along Main Street.
Where: Along State Road 189 through Salem and Main Street in Spanish Fork
When: Oct. 1-31
More info: https://www.spanishfork-chamber.com/scarecrow.html
Saratoga Springs Fall Festival
Celebrate fall in Saratoga Springs with free games, trick-or-treating, train rides, inflatables, a petting zoo and more.
Location: Shay Park, 516 Aspen Hills Blvd., Saratoga Springs
Open: Oct. 4; 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $3 wristband includes unlimited access to inflatables
More info: https://saratogaspringscity.com/609/Fall-Festival
Giant Pumpkin Weigh-in
If you grew something unique or special, take it to Hee Haw Farms for a pumpkin weigh-off.
Where: Hee Haw Farms; 150 S. 2000 West, Pleasant Grove
When: TBA
More info: http://heehawfarms.com
Pumpkin Princess Pageant
The 12th annual Pumpkin Princess Pageant will be for kids aged 2 to 10. They can wear a favorite princess costume and compete for free tickets to Cornbelly’s.
Where: Cornbelly's, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
When: Oct. 12 at noon
More info: http://cornbellys.com/special-events
Mapleton Scarecrow Fest
Mapleton Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Scarecrow Fest with a scarecrow decorating contest.
Where: Mapleton City Park; Corner of Maple and Main streets, Mapleton
When: Oct. 12, 3-5 p.m.
More info: https://parksandrec.mapleton.org/event/scarecrow-fest
Scarecrow Festival
See dozens of imaginative scarecrows in the Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point. On Oct. 17-19, there will also be a Festival Market with vendors, food, activities and entertainment.
Location: Thanksgiving Point, 3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
When: Oct. 14-19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More info: http://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/scarecrow-festival
Pumpkin Smash
Help destroy all of the unsold pumpkins or bring your own to the 6th annual Pumpkin Smash.
Where: Cornbelly's, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
When: Nov. 1-2
More info: http://cornbellys.com/special-events
Seventh Annual Lindon Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Where: Lindon Community Center, 25 N. Main St., Lindon
When: Nov. 28
More info: http://lindoncity.org