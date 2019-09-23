For giant pumpkin grower, reward is more than the big pumpkin 11
A fork lift transports pumpkins at the Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers 11th annual Weigh Off on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015 at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi. SPENSER HEAPS, Daily Herald

 Spenser Heaps

From pumpkin smashes and weigh-offs to fall festivals and pageants, Utah County is home to quite a few unique, fun fall events. Check some of them out here!

Full Moon Lift Rides and Zip Lines at Sundance Resort

Experience fall in the mountains under a starlit sky on Sundance’s Full Moon Lift Rides and zipline rides.

Location: 8841 N. Alpine Loop Rd, Sundance

Open: Oct. 11-12, 8:30-11 p.m.

More info: http://sundanceresort.com

UGPG 15th Annual Weigh-off

See monster-sized pumpkins at the annual giant pumpkin weigh-off. In its 15th year, there will be competitions for biggest pumpkins, squash, long gourds, tomatoes, watermelon, field pumpkins, bushel gourds and others.

Location: Thanksgiving Point, 3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

When: Sept. 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More info: http://utahpumpkingrowers.com/weighoff_main.html

Spanish Fork/Salem Chamber of Commerce Scarecrow Contest

You can see decorated scarecrows throughout October along Main Street.

Where: Along State Road 189 through Salem and Main Street in Spanish Fork

When: Oct. 1-31

More info: https://www.spanishfork-chamber.com/scarecrow.html

Saratoga Springs Fall Festival

Celebrate fall in Saratoga Springs with free games, trick-or-treating, train rides, inflatables, a petting zoo and more.

Location: Shay Park, 516 Aspen Hills Blvd., Saratoga Springs

Open: Oct. 4; 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $3 wristband includes unlimited access to inflatables

More info: https://saratogaspringscity.com/609/Fall-Festival

Giant Pumpkin Weigh-in

If you grew something unique or special, take it to Hee Haw Farms for a pumpkin weigh-off.

Where: Hee Haw Farms; 150 S. 2000 West, Pleasant Grove

When: TBA

More info: http://heehawfarms.com

Pumpkin Princess Pageant

The 12th annual Pumpkin Princess Pageant will be for kids aged 2 to 10. They can wear a favorite princess costume and compete for free tickets to Cornbelly’s.

Where: Cornbelly's, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

When: Oct. 12 at noon

More info: http://cornbellys.com/special-events

Mapleton Scarecrow Fest

Mapleton Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Scarecrow Fest with a scarecrow decorating contest. 

Where: Mapleton City Park; Corner of Maple and Main streets, Mapleton

When: Oct. 12, 3-5 p.m.

More info: https://parksandrec.mapleton.org/event/scarecrow-fest

Scarecrow Festival

See dozens of imaginative scarecrows in the Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point. On Oct. 17-19, there will also be a Festival Market with vendors, food, activities and entertainment.

Location: Thanksgiving Point, 3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

When: Oct. 14-19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More info: http://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/scarecrow-festival

Pumpkin Smash

Help destroy all of the unsold pumpkins or bring your own to the 6th annual Pumpkin Smash.

Where: Cornbelly's, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

When: Nov. 1-2

More info: http://cornbellys.com/special-events

Seventh Annual Lindon Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Where: Lindon Community Center, 25 N. Main St., Lindon

When: Nov. 28

More info: http://lindoncity.org

