If all the rodeos popping up across the Utah Valley aren’t enough western-themed fun for you, head out to Camp Floyd State Park, 18035 W. 1540 North in Fairfield, for the Day of the Cowboy festivities. The event will run Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., celebrating the cowboy way of life with activities, vendors, food and cowboy poetry and music. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs with admission priced at $5 per person or $15 per family with a $5 charge for wagon rides. For more details on the event, follow this link.