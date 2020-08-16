A fire was burning above Battle Creek and "G" mountain in Pleasant Grove on Sunday afternoon.
The blaze was reportedly burning upwards of 30 acres of grass brush as of early Sunday afternoon.
Resources responding to the scene included 3 fire engines, smoke jumpers, air tankers and one helicopter. The helicopter was dropping water from the reservoir at Kiwanis Park -- which was closed to accommodate fire response, according to the Pleasant Grove Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.