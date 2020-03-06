Firebird Pizza is the definition of an institutional restaurant. This small business is one of the most popular places in town, with fantastic pizza and pasta. You better love carbs to truly love Firebird Pizza and Pasta.
Location: 340 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove
Yelp review: “This place gives me the feels. Whether it's because it's because it's a tradition to come here with my parents every time they're in town, or because it's a little quaint small business, or that the food is freaking delicious, it makes me happy every time I come.” – Chelsea C.