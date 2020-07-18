Tychus Christensen turned 3 years old this week and he celebrated with a parade made up of friends, family, and police officers and firefighters from Pleasant Grove. The first responders wanted to help give Tychus a special birthday because he has been fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) since March.
“He hasn’t been able to see family and friends with the pandemic and we have to be extra careful with him,” said Tychus’ mom, Amanda Christensen. “So, we wanted to have an extra special birthday party for him.”
That extra special party included a front yard decorated with balloons, water guns and a parade of people driving by the Christensen home on Thursday, the evening of Tychus’ birthday. The Christensens tossed popsicles to the visitors as birthday greetings were shared with Tychus.
As the parade was beginning, a large fire truck, an ambulance and about seven different police cars came around the corner, driving past the home with sirens blaring and lights turned on. He was even given a present and a challenge coin from the two departments.
“We weren’t expecting that,” Amanda Christensen said. “I was only expecting a couple of them to come.”
Tychus would later tell his parents that this was his favorite part of the night.
Just before the parade party was about to begin, the needle in Tychus’ port came loose and his parents had to take it out.
“It’s not a pleasant process, especially for him because it hurts,” Amanda Christensen said. “So, he was quiet and serious for the first little bit, until the first set of police cars showed up. That’s when he forgot about his chest hurting and started having fun and enjoying the party.”
The Christensens said they are so grateful that the firefighters and police officers took the time out of their busy schedules to come to wish a 3-year-old “Happy Birthday.”
“There’s so much negativity about law enforcement,” Ben Christensen said. “This was seemingly small for the firefighters and police officers, but it was a big thing for him.”
While Tychus knew he was having a parade party that night, he had no idea that the firefighters and police officers would be coming. It was a special treat for him because he likes fire trucks, Amanda Christensen said.
Both of Tychus’ parents said that he is an example to them of being happy and positive while going through hard things. “He is a light to everyone,” Amanda Christensen said.
In March, Tychus was diagnosed with ALL, when his mom was 39 weeks pregnant with the couple’s second child. He spent that first month in the hospital.
“Only one of us could be there at a time. We switched off days until after the baby was born,” Amanda Christensen said. “Then, I didn’t get to see Tyc, and he didn’t get to meet his baby sister until two weeks later.”
Throughout the past few difficult months, friends and neighbors have stepped up to help and have become like family to the Christensens.
“A lot of neighbors stopped by the parade who have been with us through the whole process,” Ben Christensen said. That was the first time since he was diagnosed that Tychus had seen many of them.
“Tyc is so bright and happy,” said Ben Christensen. “Even when he’s going to the hospital, he points out the diggers and trucks along the way. He has an excitement for life and he finds joy in hard things.”
“He’s got a long road ahead, but we’ve got each other,” Amanda Christensen said. Tychus will be in intense chemotherapy until Christmas. Then, he will undergo about two-and-a-half years of maintenance.
“He brings sunshine wherever he goes,” Amanda Christensen said. “The days that Ben takes him to the hospital can be hard. I start to worry. But, as soon as they get home, I feel better because Tyc is such a happy guy. He helps me forget what’s going on.”
“He helps us to be brave,” Ben Christensen said.