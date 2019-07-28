For local anglers, American Fork is a great place to break out the rod and reel and catch a few fish.
Popular fishing spots in the canyon include Tibble Fork Reservoir, the American Fork River, Silver Flat Reservoir and Silver Lake.
Tibble Fork has a fishing pier that was built in 2017. The reservoir is stocked with Rainbow Trout.
Silver Flat Reservoir is often less crowded than Tibble Fork Reservoir, and has Arctic Grayling, Brook Trout, Cutthroat Trout/Bonneville and Rainbow Trout.
Silver Lake is the highest rated fishing spot in American Fork Canyon, but it requires a 2.1 mile hike into the Twin Peaks Wilderness Area to get to the lake. The lake has Arctic Grayling and Brook Trout.