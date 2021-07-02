Hundreds of residents carried flags or lined the streets, watching with respect, on Sunday as a preview to “Flag Week” in Pleasant Grove was held, as it is each year with flags being carried from the city’s cemetery to Grove Creek Canyon Trailhead, a 1.5-mile walk.
Baby Betsy, the original giant flag that was first flown in 2015 above Grove Creek Canyon made the trek. That was followed by the even larger flag, Big Betsy, which flew for the first time in 2017. Both flags were carried by adults and children as music played.
“We had an awesome kickoff here to 2021 Follow the Flag to celebrate our nation’s birth,” said Kyle Fox, Follow the Flag founder.
Follow the Flag is an organization that flies giant flags to honor veterans, the United States and to heal communities that have experienced tragedy. The first one was a surprise to residents as it was unfurled above Grove Creek Canyon on July 4, 2015.
“There is a small town where simple people are doing extraordinary things. A place that holds on to memory of what got them here. A community that seems to get brighter each day, because it chooses to. This place is Pleasant Grove, and here in P.G., we love our flag,” reads a post on Follow the Flag’s Facebook page.
This year, the giant flag will unfurl as it has the last few years, but there is a change. Rather than unfurling in the morning, it will happen in the evening on July 4. The flag ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m.
“Let’s continue to unite your community, your family, your country,” Fox said.
Flag Week will kick off on July 4 with the ceremony and flying of the flag. The “Miracles of America” program will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Grove Creek Canyon Trailhead in Pleasant Grove. The program will feature Rise Children’s Choir and will include stories and music about the miracles of America. The giant flag will remain hanging throughout the week.
The program and unfurling of the giant flag will be broadcast live on the Follow the Flag’s Facebook page and will be available to view later on YouTube.
Throughout the following week, there will be events to help residents celebrate Independence Day and the flag. A Follow the Flag blood drive will be held on Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. On July 9, there will be “Ball Beneath the Banner” at 7 p.m., which is a basketball skills challenge. Also on that evening, there will be live music and a food truck.
The yearly Run2Remember 5K trail run will be held on July 10 at 7 a.m. There also will be a Freedom Fair with vendors beneath the flag from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on that day. The Freedom Motorcycle Ride begins at 10 a.m. at Timpanogos Harley-Davidson in Lindon. The final night of Lady Liberty’s flight will be July 11.
Throughout the week, a food drive for Tabitha’s Way Food Pantry will be held at the trailhead. For more information about the week’s events, check out Follow the Flag on Facebook or the organization’s website, www.followtheflag.org.