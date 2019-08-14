When Evermore first opened last September, it was shrouded in darkness and mystery with the theme of Lore. Guests were tasked with the opportunity to not only explore and interact with characters, but go on quests to uncover the sources of the darkness. Lore served as a unique, immersive Halloween adventure, with daylight fun for younger ages and an evening of scares and exploration for older crowds.
As the seasons changed, the portal to Lore was closed, hailing a time of excitement and holiday-themed joy with Aurora. Some characters moved on with Lore, new ones arrived during Aurora, and even more bridged the adventure between the two themes.
Mythos is the third and final main season for Evermore this year before Lore returns, and it brought with it its own unique opportunities and challenges.
“Mythos has been a lot of fun and excitement but with that, we have to be very conscious and aware,” Shipley said. “It’s a very fantasy-themed world and that opened up a familiar mythological world with unicorns, dragons, ogres and trolls.”
Those fantasy elements allow for an adventurous story that doesn’t cater to the Halloween season like Lore, or holidays like Aurora, but focuses instead on a realm of storytelling and tropes that are familiar to all ages.
“The youngest of children to oldest of grandparents all have an idea of how that fantasy, forest-y realm and adventure world is,” Shipley said. “Finding every age is at Evermore during Mythos, playing, joining guilds, shooting archery, laughing with ogres and goblins; it actually is a really fun world to create.”