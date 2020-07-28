You’ve finally done it: You’ve committed to making exercise a regular part of your life and are heading to the gym, decked out in fresh workout clothes and carrying a new membership in hand.
Exercise, you know, can help you lose weight, strengthen your muscles, prevent diabetes, and even improve your mood. This is all good news — until a twisted ankle, a torn muscle or another injury puts you out of commission.
If you are injured while exercising, it can keep you from doing what you need to stay healthy. You may lose motivation, fear another injury, or just struggle to get back into the swing of things. Keep these tips in mind to make sure you don’t get hurt.
Don’t push too hard
Whether it’s your first time at the gym in a year (or ever) or you’re a seasoned gym rat, you can overdo it and hurt yourself. Lifting too much weight or running faster or longer than you are able to isn’t going to give you a leg up on fitness. In fact, you could get seriously hurt. Some soreness is normal after a workout, but watch out for chest pains, shortness of breath or other signs that you’ve done too much.
Don’t jump in the deep end
As the saying goes, Rome wasn’t built in a day. You can’t achieve your fitness goals right away, and trying to get there too soon can end in disappointment and injury. It’s important to get moving, even if you just go for a walk at first. Work your way up to bigger achievements.
Wear the right equipment
You know that helmets, padding and other protective gear can help keep you from getting hurt when you’re playing sports. Did you know that wearing the right things can protect you during exercise? Comfortable clothing can stop your skin from chafing, which-although minor — could keep you from exercising. And the right shoes and socks can keep your feet from blistering or getting more seriously injured. Get shoes that support your feet correctly, pay a little extra for the right shoes and replace them when they get worn.
Make sure you can exercise
Almost everybody should be able to exercise safely, but there are some conditions that can sideline you or at least change the way you work out. Heart and lung problems, diabetes, arthritis and other health issues could make certain exercises out of the question. Talk to your doctor before starting a new routine if you have these conditions or anything else that may cause concern.
“Starting an exercise plan is hard enough without getting hurt in the process,” says Dan Bushnell, administrator at Gramercy Court Assisted Living. “As you get older, it may be easier for you to get injured and take longer for you to recover, so take proper precautions to avoid being sidelined with an injury.”
Don’t let an injury keep you from getting the exercise you need to stay fit and healthy. Work with your doctor to create a fitness plan that is right for you, and protect your body while you work out to avoid getting hurt.
Branch out
It can be satisfying to get really good at one particular exercise, but you should broaden your horizons if you don’t want to get hurt. A good way to prevent an exercise injury is to cross-train with a variety of exercises, including cardio and strength training. You can still put your focus in one area if you enjoy it, but mixing in some other exercises gives muscle groups time to rest and strengthens others that might otherwise be neglected.