1. Which of BYU football’s early signing recruits has the most potential?
DICKSON: One of the things I think coaches and recruiting experts overlook is production. They fall in love with how fast a guy runs the 40-yard dash or how much weight he can lift instead of focusing on what he does on the field. Zach Wilson’s younger brother, Josh, is a 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker from Corner Canyon. Josh had 130 tackles and scored three touchdowns on the defensive side. The Chargers won back-to-back state titles (5A in 2018 and 6A in 2019) with Josh Wilson making plays every game. He’s a winner in every way and that kind of production can translate into a great career in Provo.
LLOYD: I’ve felt like BYU needed to be more dynamic on the outside this season, where the Cougars have had solid performers but lacked someone who opponents have to scheme for. I think both Kody Epps and Chris Jackson have the potential to be that type of player, as they have the speed and athleticism to be dangerous. Consider the potential for the offense if defenses have to worry about those guys getting behind them. It opens up more stop routes and slants, while also giving guys like Matt Bushman (if he returns) and Gunner Romney openings on crossing routes. That’s got to be an exciting proposition for all of the BYU quarterbacks heading into next season.