Foundry Grill Restaurant 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Buy Now <h2>Slice of heavenWild salmon, seared scallops, and a fig and prosciutto pizza are photographed at The Foundry Grill at Sundance Resort on Wednesday. See more at http://bit.ly/1ISxlj2 Sammy Jo Hester photos, Daily Herald If you thought Sundance Mountain Resort was only enjoyable during ski season, it’s time to head to Foundry Grill Restaurant at the resort. The restaurant boasts an incredible view and has ample seating outside. Location: 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, SundanceMore info: http://sundanceresort.com/dining/foundry-grill Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Resort Restaurant Foundry Grill Restaurant Catering Seating Boast Info See what people are talking about at The Community Table!