3. The Cougars have been outscored 42-0 in the past three games in the fourth quarter. Solutions?
LLOYD: Part of the reason for the lack of scoring from BYU in the fourth quarter has been that the other team has controlled the ball. The Cougars ran 15 total offensive plays against Boise State and only two of them were passes (both incompletions). It’s a difficult decision for an offense when it has a lead late in the game whether to attempt to go for the jugular and risk a costly error or to look to play it safe and risk letting the other team come back. It’s obvious to me that BYU hasn’t done very well when playing it safe as Toledo, USF and Boise State all made big rallies. The Cougars need to accept the risks and just keep their foot on the gas pedal.
DICKSON: I think the most obvious answer comes from the quarterback position, where the Cougars lost Wilson and Hall deep in the fourth quarter against Toledo and USF. You’d like to think you have a shot at a game-winning drive with your starting quarterback in the game. For me, though, it all comes down to execution on both sides of the ball. The defense can complement the offense and the offense can do the same if they just do their jobs.