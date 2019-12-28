View this post on Instagram
Thank you all for yet another amazing week at Fresh Fade Away Barbershop! We are so thankful to each of you who have walked through our doors. We are just a small business persuing our dreams and every client that comes in helps us grow closer to accomplishing those dreams. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Today was Small Business Saturday and we definitely felt supported by the community! When you support us, we truly do a little happy dance 😂 Thank you again, Happy Holidays, and see you next time!
Fresh Fade Away Barbershop announced their opening day on Oct. 21. Owned by Pleasant Grove residents, the newly renovated shop is located at 53 S. Main Street, Pleasant Grove.