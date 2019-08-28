Simply stated, this is my favorite song of all time. I vividly recall receiving this album as a present on my 14th birthday. I excitedly unwrapped it that morning before school and couldn’t wait to set needle to vinyl groove. I hurriedly placed it on my turntable and fired up Side I. Lying down on the floor I spread out the double album tri-fold and searched for the lyrics to the opening song. There weren’t any. Meanwhile the eerie winds and organ dirge of “Funeral For a Friend” immediately captured my attention and set a foreboding tone, which then gave way to wonder during the ensuing lengthy piano-driven showcase. When the opening line to “Love Lies Bleeding” jumped unexpectedly from the speakers several minutes later, along with Johnstone’s powerful, raising-hell guitar riffs, well, suffice to say the song had captured my full attention. I couldn’t wait to get home from school that day to listen to it again. Some songs are just meant to be played as concert openers, and this is definitely one of them. But John has gone to that well often throughout his career, certainly opening with this double-whammy more than any other song. So what’s the next best option? Using it to kick off his second act — just like he did at Dodger Stadium. Pure perfection.