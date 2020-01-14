With several Utah County locations, the menu at Gandolfos Deli boasts "world famous pastrami." The deli has several pastrami options with fun New York names including the Rockefeller Reuben, the King of Queens, the Taxi Driver, the Pastrami on Rye, the New York Giant, The I Love New York, the New York Liberty, the Knuckle Sandwich and the Central Park.
Locations: 362 E. State St., American Fork; 715 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove; 775 N. State St., Orem; 818 N. 500 W., Provo; 565 W. State Road 198, Salem; 1085 N. Chappel Drive, Spanish Fork