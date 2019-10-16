Again, the contributing factor in this pronunciation comes from the general lack of diphthongs.
In a sentence: I plan to sell some bells at the garage sell.
Again, the contributing factor in this pronunciation comes from the general lack of diphthongs.
In a sentence: I plan to sell some bells at the garage sell.
Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at (801) 344-2560 or khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.