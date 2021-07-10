Question: Can you tell a ladybug’s age by counting the spots?
Answer: Ladybugs aren’t really bugs; they’re beetles. Another common name for these insects is lady beetles, or ladybird beetles. They’re a common sight in gardens from mid-spring through early summer because that’s when there are usually enough small, soft-bodied insects to keep these little beetles fed and busy. Aphids are the favorite food choice of lady beetles, but they’ll also eat mites, thrips, or fruit flies. Both adult lady beetles and larvae feed on insects. A lady beetle larva can eat hundreds of aphids from the time it hatches from its egg to the time it begins to pupate.
Some lady beetle species can live for more than one year. The ones that do will survive the winter by gathering in groups to spend the coldest months of the year in bark crevasses, rock walls, cracks and other sources of shelter where they enter diapause, a kind of hibernation. Sometimes they even manage to come indoors for shelter. When the weather warms again, lady beetles will begin looking for insects to eat and laying hundreds of tiny yellow eggs wherever there is enough food for the young hatchlings.
Not all lady beetles are red, and not all red lady beetles have black spots on their backs. The spots on a lady beetle’s back don’t tell us how old the lady beetle is, but they do help us learn which species of lady beetle we’re looking at.
Question: I’m helping my neighbor with his garden. It’s really struggling with his tomatoes dying, and the beans. Nothing in the garden is growing.
A couple of years ago, he had a tree in his yard cut down and then he put Tordon in holes in the stump. When he had the stump ground later on some of the wood chips ended up where his garden is. I read that wood in the soil takes away the nitrogen. Could that be why his plants are so bad?
Answer: There are microorganisms on soil that use nitrogen while they break down organic materials like wood and leaves. These organisms don’t use all the nitrogen in the soil, just some of it, and once that extra organic matter has decomposed, the nitrogen is released back into the soil. His plants might have been less vigorous, but low nitrogen in the soil wouldn’t have killed them. If lack of nitrogen is the problem, your neighbor could simply help his plants out with an application of nitrogen. I think we need to look at other details to find a reason for his garden problem, though.
The main suspect here is the Tordon he put in the stump. Tordon is not intended for use in residential settings. The label on a Tordon product tells us that this product is for use in forests, roadsides, rights-of-way and non-cropland areas and also states this product should not be used on residential lawns or near ornamental trees and shrubs. The label also warns that this product is “toxic to some plants at very low concentrations,” “Tordon … is highly active as a herbicide … and can remain phytotoxic (toxic to plants) for a year or more if it gets into the soil,” and that nearby plants can be affected by “excretion of the product from the roots of nearby treated trees.” Some of the sensitive plants listed on the label include vegetables like tomatoes and beans.
This garden misadventure is another example of why it is so important to read the label before you purchase any pesticide. Make sure you understand the directions and warnings on the label and use the product only in ways the label allows.
Your neighbor can check the soil by having it tested at a soil lab that checks for contaminants and pesticides. The Utah State University Analytical Laboratory doesn’t do this kind of testing.
Question: I have a dwarf cherry that the top has died and it is growing new shoots from the root. Will that growth be a true dwarf cherry?
Answer: The real question here isn’t whether your tree would still have a dwarfing growth habit, but what the fruit would be like since the growth is from the root stock, which was used for its dwarfing characteristics, not its fruit characteristics.
If your tree died below the graft union, new growth will be from the root stock. You might not get any fruit at all, but if you do the quality of the fruit will be nothing like the variety you harvested before and the quality will probably be very poor.