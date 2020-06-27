We’ve been getting questions about grasshoppers for the past couple of weeks, so a quick review of the most common grasshopper questions seems like a good idea.
Question: When is the best time to start some kind of grasshopper control?
The best time to control grasshoppers is while they are young. The older they get, the less likely an insecticide will be effective and we’re about halfway through grasshopper egg-hatch season. If you had grasshopper problems last year, or you live near vacant or poorly maintained property, it a good idea to start doing grasshopper control now.
Question: What are the best sprays for grasshoppers?
Baits and insecticides are the most common ways gardeners control grasshoppers. Check the labels on the insecticides at your garden center for a product that is effective for grasshoppers. Remember — older, larger grasshoppers aren’t as susceptible to insecticides as young grasshoppers.
Baits, combinations of grain products and insecticides, are another effective option but they work best in open, fallow, dry or weedy areas where there isn’t as much plant life to serve as an alternate food source for grasshoppers. Pay special attention to perimeter areas where your landscape borders those less managed areas when you apply baits.
If you want to avoid conventional pesticides in your landscape, you can use a bait that contains the protozoan Nosema locustae. This protozoan infects grasshoppers, but not other insects. It isn’t quick-acting, but it can be long-lasting as infected grasshoppers die and are eaten by other grasshoppers, who then become infected. Apply this slow-acting bait product early in the egg-hatch season and refresh it as needed to get the best results.
On residential landscapes, insecticidal sprays are usually less expensive than baits. Spraying may be more effective than using baits because grasshoppers may be attracted to green landscape plants and ignore the bait. Well-tended landscapes are also irrigated regularly. Because baits need to be refreshed after rain or irrigation, they may be less convenient than using spray products.
The active ingredients malathion, carbaryl, permethrin and bifenthrin are all effective for grasshoppers if they are applied properly. Always read the label of your product to make sure it can be applied on edible plants if you need to spray edible plants. The insecticides that kill grasshoppers also will kill many other kinds of insects, including beneficial insects. Don’t spray insecticides if you don’t need to, and always read and follow the label directions.
Row covers are natural option for protecting plants from grasshopper damage. Use insect-grade floating row cover or tulle fabric over your plants to exclude grasshoppers. If you have plants like squash, pumpkins or others that need insect pollination, you’ll need to uncover those plants each morning for a couple of hours or hand pollinate the flowers.
Question: Is there a way to prevent grasshoppers?
It’s unlikely you can completely eradicate grasshoppers in your neighborhood because grasshoppers are very mobile, can fly as adults and commonly move from one area to another. But it will help if you can recruit your neighbors into doing grasshopper control with you. The more neighbors that join the effort and the wider the area that gets treated, the more effective you’ll be year over year at reducing the number of grasshoppers you see. This is especially important in areas where there are vacant or neglected lots, wildland areas and fallow agricultural land — the kinds of places where female grasshoppers prefer to lay their eggs.
Question: What’s wrong with my wild rose bush? This spring it started growing these different looking almost fern or moss like parts on some stems. I am wondering if it is serious.
Answer: It looks like your rose bush has been visited by some Cynipid wasps — tiny, harmless wasps that use rose bushes to complete their lifecycle. The female wasps insert eggs into leaves or stems and the developing larvae cause these galls to form. The galls are called Mossy Rose Galls.
The mossy rose galls on your rose bush will eventually turn red and the larvae will stay inside the galls protected from predators, parasites and the elements, until next spring, when they will emerge as adults. If you cut open one of the galls now, you may see small chambers with a grub-like larva in each chamber.
There’s no need to use insecticides; the larvae are protected inside the galls and spraying won’t make the galls “go away.” Sometimes heavy gall formation will kill the stem above the galls, but most galls are just a cosmetic issue, don’t affect the health of your plant, and don’t need any treatment beyond pruning out the galls in the late fall. You can leave the rest of your regular rose pruning until early next spring.