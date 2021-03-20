Question: I’m having problems with my spider plants. I’ve had some of them for years and gotten lots of baby plants from them. Last fall my big plants started getting brown spots on the leaves. They get watered and fertilized regularly, so it must be a disease. How can I stop the brown spots?
Answer: Spider plants are pretty sturdy houseplants and can live for many years with good care, but sometimes problems pop up. There are a few possible reasons why a spider plant, or any house plant, might get brown spots on leaves. Watering issues are the most common cause of houseplant problems, but environmental factors in your home, pests or disease also could be the reason.
Since watering is the most likely cause, let’s look at that first. Both overwatering and underwatering can cause a similar symptom — brown leaf tips. Watering frequently or leaving the plant pot to stand in a saucer of drainage water can also cause leaves to turn dark brown. Watering frequently keeps the soil wet, reducing the health and vigor of the root system and leaving your plants looking drought stressed.
Some houseplants like to have evenly moist (not wet) soil and other houseplants, like spider plants, want to have the soil dry a little bit between waterings. Spider plants don’t want to have their soil dry out completely between waterings, though. Don’t wait so long between waterings that the soil dries out and pulls away from the side of the pot. Water thoroughly, make sure at least some water drains out the bottom of the pot and then wait until the top inch or two of soil are dry before you water again.
Water quality also makes a difference. Use filtered water instead of tap water if your home has a water softener.
How often are you fertilizing? Most houseplants need very little fertilizer. Fertilizing frequently can cause fertilizer salts to accumulate in the potting soil, causing tip burn. About once a year, water very heavily and drain well to flush out accumulated fertilizer.
How long have your plants been in the same containers? If they are rootbound, this could be the problem. Check the roots, and if they are crowded and circling, it’s time to repot your plants into a slightly larger container.
Take a look at where your plants are growing. Are they near a furnace or A/C vent? Close to a south or west-facing window where they might be getting too much sun for shade-loving tropical plants or near a window where a landscape tree has recently been removed? Are new window coverings letting in more sun that before?
Check for pests, especially on the undersides of the leaves and down near the soil. Are there any aphids, mites or scale? Take some sharp photos with your phone and send them gardenhelp@usu.edu for treatment recommendations.
If you’ve taken a look at all these possibilities, corrected the things that needed your attention, and you don’t see an improvement after a few months, it’s time to consider the possibility of a fungal or bacterial disease. You can submit a plant sample to the Utah Plant Pest Diagnostic Lab at USU for examination and recommendations.
Question: I bought a package of begonia bulbs last week to put in some baskets. The package doesn’t tell how to plant them. Is there a top and bottom to the bulbs?
Answer: What you’ve purchased is a package of tubers. Even though we plant them like bulbs, they aren’t quite the same. But just like bulbs, they do have a top and a bottom.
Begonia tubers are shaped like a small bowl. The top of the tuber has a depression, and you may see small buds, sometimes called “eyes,” in this cupped area. The bottom of the tuber is more rounded and usually looks shaggy. Plant the tubers top side up.
Begonias started from tubers can take up to four months from planting until you see the first blooms, so plant your begonia tubers now if you want to see blooms by mid-summer. Plant them 1-inch deep in moistened sphagnum peat moss, vermiculite or potting mix. They need to stay moist, but not wet. Don’t let water collect in the top of the tuber.
Put them in a warm location with indirect light. You don’t need to worry about supplemental lighting until you see green growth.
Once you plant your begonias in your containers, put them in a location outdoors where they will get either morning sun or light shade all day. Begonias are heavy feeders; water them with diluted fertilizer several times during the growing season.