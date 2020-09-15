Lee Reich has been writing a gardening column for The Associated Press for nearly 20 years. He has worked in plant and soil research with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Cornell University. His ‘‘farmden” — more than a garden, less than a farm — in upstate New York is a testing and demonstration ground for techniques in soil care, pruning, and growing fruits and vegetables. His books include “The Pruning Book” and “Weedless Gardening.” He blogs at http://www.leereich.com/blog and can be reached at garden@leereich.com.