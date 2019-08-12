According to an Associated Press report, Gary Gilmore was executed by a firing squad in Utah in 1977 for the shooting death two years earlier of Provo motel clerk Bennie Bushnell. Gilmore also was charged with capital murder -- though never tried -- in the killing of Brigham Young University law student Max Jensen, a part-time Orem gas station attendant, the night before the Bushnell murder.
Gilmore was the first person executed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowed states to restore the death penalty in 1976 after a 10-year moratorium. Gilmore's story was the subject of the Norman Mailer book, "The Executioner's Song," which was later made into a movie starring Tommy Lee Jones as Gilmore.