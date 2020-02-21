George Washington did not wear a wig Feb 21, 2020 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save George Washington Portrait. Original digital painting by Joe Cicak of America's founding father and first president, George Washington. joecicak Washington wore his own hair which was light brown in color, tied in a queue and powdered. The queue was sometimes worn in a small black silk bag. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save See what people are talking about at The Community Table!