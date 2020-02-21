George Washington’s leadership during the American Revolution and Constitutional Convention, unimpeachable character and his demonstrated willingness not to abuse power made him the ideal presidential candidate.
Even his lack of biological children eliminated the concerns of some who worried about the establishment of an American monarchy.
During the first election in 1789, Washington won the electors of all 10 eligible states. In 1792, Washington received all 132 electoral votes, winning each of the 15 states.