We've all seen the lists of things to do during quarantine, and reading is inevitably on every list. Sure, you could turn to a big chain store like Barnes and Noble and pay $30 for a single hardcover, or you could go to Pioneer Book in Provo and get six used books in good condition for the same amount.
Pioneer Book is making it easy to find, purchase, and receive books while practicing social distancing with its new website, http://pioneerbook.com. Simply search for your book, add it to your cart and pay on the site, and either choose free pickup from the Provo store or home delivery for a small fee.
Not only will you be treating yourself to a new read while you're cooped up at home, you'll also be supporting a local small business!